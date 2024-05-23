Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Sells 901 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 901 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 6,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 7,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJK opened at $89.90 on Thursday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.63 and a twelve month high of $91.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.49. The company has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

