Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Purchases 9,343 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 28.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,225 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,343 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in Energy Transfer by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 73,666,501 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,033,541,000 after purchasing an additional 9,341,798 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Energy Transfer by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 25,621,485 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $353,576,000 after purchasing an additional 7,097,074 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Energy Transfer by 1,447.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,756,955 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $518,460,000 after purchasing an additional 3,514,195 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Energy Transfer by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,642,769 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $395,270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,368,427 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Energy Transfer in the 3rd quarter worth $42,932,000. 38.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Energy Transfer Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:ET opened at $15.73 on Thursday. Energy Transfer LP has a one year low of $12.31 and a one year high of $16.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.63.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 4.85%. The business had revenue of $21.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.317 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.06%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is 116.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on ET. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Energy Transfer presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.43.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

