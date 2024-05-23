Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Purchases 180 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,363 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Target from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $206.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $178.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other Target news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $495,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,038,481.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Target news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $495,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,527 shares in the company, valued at $5,038,481.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total transaction of $7,538,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 346,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,115,870.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 52,600 shares of company stock valued at $8,819,598. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Target Price Performance

Shares of TGT opened at $143.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $102.93 and a 1-year high of $181.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $165.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.38.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.02). Target had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 33.41%. The business had revenue of $24.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. Target’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Target’s payout ratio is 49.27%.

Target Company Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.