Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Increases Stock Position in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD – Free Report) by 74.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,992 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,833 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF were worth $591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 48,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 9,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF stock opened at $68.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $349.97 million, a PE ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.23. Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a 1 year low of $54.02 and a 1 year high of $70.32.

Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF Cuts Dividend

Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a $0.0656 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%.

The Janus Henderson Small\u002FMid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (JSMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Janus Small Mid Cap Growth Alpha index. The fund tracks an index of US small- and mid-cap stocks with strong fundamental measures of growth, profitability and capital efficiency. Weighting relies on the actively-managed Janus Triton Fund.

