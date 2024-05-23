Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Has $450,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,663 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VOOG. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $9,459,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $254,000. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,665,000. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $264,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOOG opened at $313.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 1.13. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $233.49 and a 12 month high of $314.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $302.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $285.36.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

