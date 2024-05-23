General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by Citizens & Northern Corp

Citizens & Northern Corp trimmed its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,466 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GD. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 86.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 49,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.50, for a total value of $14,182,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 768,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $218,773,956.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 49,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.50, for a total value of $14,182,325.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 768,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $218,773,956.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 13,567 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.51, for a total transaction of $3,914,215.17. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 103,345 shares in the company, valued at $29,816,065.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,486 shares of company stock worth $34,391,642 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of General Dynamics stock traded down $1.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $296.31. The company had a trading volume of 429,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,079,703. The company’s 50-day moving average is $288.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $268.64. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $202.35 and a twelve month high of $301.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $81.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.67.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by ($0.01). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $10.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GD. Argus lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $286.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors downgraded shares of General Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $296.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.63.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

