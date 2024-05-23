Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Stake Raised by AXS Investments LLC

AXS Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 168.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,518 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares during the quarter. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $2,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Gartner by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,157,075 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $741,193,000 after buying an additional 95,040 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Gartner by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,208,914 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $545,353,000 after buying an additional 52,826 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Gartner by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 920,716 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $415,344,000 after buying an additional 143,556 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Gartner during the 4th quarter worth about $388,781,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Gartner by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 740,957 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $254,600,000 after buying an additional 46,425 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gartner Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IT traded down $6.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $445.69. The stock had a trading volume of 337,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,723. The business’s fifty day moving average is $456.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $450.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $34.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.94, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.32. Gartner, Inc. has a twelve month low of $323.61 and a twelve month high of $486.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The information technology services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 141.55% and a net margin of 13.35%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Gartner in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $507.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Gartner from $450.00 to $432.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Gartner from $421.00 to $446.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Gartner from $536.00 to $517.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gartner has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $474.50.

Insider Activity at Gartner

In other Gartner news, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.20, for a total value of $4,552,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 608,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,929,568.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.37, for a total transaction of $256,127.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,096,773.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.20, for a total value of $4,552,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 608,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,929,568.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,709 shares of company stock worth $12,766,365 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

