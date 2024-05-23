Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) Stake Lessened by WBI Investments LLC

WBI Investments LLC cut its stake in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,092 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,836 shares during the period. WBI Investments LLC’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Fulton Financial by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,918,831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $196,188,000 after purchasing an additional 297,923 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Fulton Financial by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,682,119 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,370,000 after buying an additional 232,462 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Fulton Financial by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 481,189 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,920,000 after buying an additional 6,484 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Fulton Financial by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 158,034 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,914,000 after buying an additional 68,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Fulton Financial by 124.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 54,392 shares of the bank’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 30,176 shares in the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fulton Financial alerts:

Fulton Financial Price Performance

FULT stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.80. 145,587 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,394,634. Fulton Financial Co. has a one year low of $10.99 and a one year high of $17.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Fulton Financial Dividend Announcement

Fulton Financial ( NASDAQ:FULT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The firm had revenue of $230.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.90 million. Equities analysts expect that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FULT shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Fulton Financial from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Fulton Financial from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Fulton Financial from $15.50 to $17.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Fulton Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.50 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Fulton Financial

About Fulton Financial

(Free Report)

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FULT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fulton Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulton Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.