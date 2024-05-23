Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Research Coverage Started at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.96% from the stock’s previous close.

FRPT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Freshpet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen increased their price target on Freshpet from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Freshpet from $138.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Freshpet from $67.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Freshpet from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.63.

Get Freshpet alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on FRPT

Freshpet Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Freshpet stock opened at $125.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 694.71 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 4.09. Freshpet has a 52-week low of $54.60 and a 52-week high of $129.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.18.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.22. Freshpet had a return on equity of 0.20% and a net margin of 1.19%. The firm had revenue of $215.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Freshpet will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Freshpet

In other Freshpet news, COO Scott James Morris sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.02, for a total value of $280,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 122,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,709,007.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Scott James Morris sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.02, for a total value of $280,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 122,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,709,007.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 6,548 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.15, for a total value of $786,742.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,337,585.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,322 shares of company stock valued at $2,646,080. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Freshpet

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in Freshpet during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,200,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc purchased a new position in Freshpet during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,338,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in Freshpet during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,278,000. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new position in Freshpet during the 4th quarter valued at about $963,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Freshpet by 89.5% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 90,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,895,000 after purchasing an additional 42,973 shares during the period.

Freshpet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.