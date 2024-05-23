Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Rating Increased to Buy at Redburn Atlantic

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Redburn Atlantic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $168.00 price objective on the stock. Redburn Atlantic’s target price indicates a potential upside of 34.36% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on FRPT. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Freshpet from $138.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Freshpet from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Freshpet from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Freshpet to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Freshpet from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freshpet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.63.

Get Freshpet alerts:

View Our Latest Report on FRPT

Freshpet Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of FRPT opened at $125.04 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.97. Freshpet has a 1 year low of $54.60 and a 1 year high of $129.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 694.71 and a beta of 1.24.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.22. Freshpet had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 0.20%. The firm had revenue of $215.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Freshpet will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 7,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.53, for a total value of $773,818.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,231,127.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 7,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.53, for a total value of $773,818.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,231,127.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Scott James Morris sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.02, for a total transaction of $280,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 122,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,709,007.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,322 shares of company stock worth $2,646,080 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freshpet during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,200,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the 4th quarter worth about $4,338,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the 4th quarter worth about $2,278,000. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the 4th quarter worth about $963,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 89.5% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 90,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,895,000 after purchasing an additional 42,973 shares during the period.

About Freshpet

(Get Free Report)

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.