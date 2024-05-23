Fresenius Medical Care (NYSE:FMS) Shares Gap Down to $21.93

Fresenius Medical Care AG (NYSE:FMS – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.93, but opened at $21.30. Fresenius Medical Care shares last traded at $21.40, with a volume of 72,527 shares traded.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FMS. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fresenius Medical Care in a research report on Sunday, May 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fresenius Medical Care has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.05 and a 200 day moving average of $19.99. The firm has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.95.

Fresenius Medical Care (NYSE:FMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. Fresenius Medical Care had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 5.29%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fresenius Medical Care AG will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.437 per share. This represents a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. Fresenius Medical Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.44%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fresenius Medical Care by 98.8% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care by 349.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care by 169.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares during the period. 8.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fresenius Medical Care AG provides dialysis and related services for individuals with renal diseases in Germany, North America, and internationally. The company offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

