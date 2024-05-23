Frazier Financial Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 534 Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 534 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 15,600 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,287 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 3rd quarter worth $3,128,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 288,804 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $22,631,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Insider Activity at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total transaction of $71,001.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,321,684.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic Trading Down 3.8 %

NYSE:MDT traded down $3.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $82.50. 5,018,642 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,100,538. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $109.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.78. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $68.84 and a twelve month high of $91.00.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Medtronic from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.91.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Medtronic

Medtronic Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.