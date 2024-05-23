FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) Price Target Raised to $25.00

FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 13.88% from the company’s previous close.

FLEX LNG Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of FLNG stock opened at $29.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.94. FLEX LNG has a twelve month low of $24.16 and a twelve month high of $33.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLNG. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in FLEX LNG by 821.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 145,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,712,000 after buying an additional 130,121 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FLEX LNG by 74.6% during the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 286,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,295,000 after purchasing an additional 122,551 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of FLEX LNG by 613.3% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 80,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 69,300 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of FLEX LNG by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 99,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 42,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FLEX LNG during the 1st quarter worth approximately $828,000.

FLEX LNG Company Profile

Flex LNG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. The company owns and operates vessels with M-type electronically controlled gas injection LNG carriers; and vessels with generation X dual fuel propulsion systems. Flex LNG Ltd.

