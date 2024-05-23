First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,499,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,882 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $89,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $265,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,301,000. Cedrus LLC raised its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Cedrus LLC now owns 14,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $770,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,277,000.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:FTSM traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $59.78. 340,035 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 904,414. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.71. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1 year low of $59.40 and a 1 year high of $59.94.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Increases Dividend

About First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were given a $0.249 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.