FineMark National Bank & Trust Takes $7.65 Million Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

FineMark National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 57,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,653,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 5.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,367,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter worth approximately $580,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter worth approximately $846,000. Summitry LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 1.4% in the third quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 537,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,661,000 after acquiring an additional 7,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 3.5% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 23,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,653,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total value of $3,588,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,477,911.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 111,575 shares of company stock worth $17,022,387 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of FI stock traded down $2.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $150.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,002,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,500,813. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.11 and a twelve month high of $159.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.92.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.83.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

