FineMark National Bank & Trust Sells 1,531 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

FineMark National Bank & Trust trimmed its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 72,932 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,531 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific accounts for approximately 0.7% of FineMark National Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $17,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UNP. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 1,788.3% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 15,635 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,184,000 after purchasing an additional 14,807 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 9.8% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at about $552,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.5% during the third quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,842 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at about $6,342,000. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

UNP traded down $2.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $232.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,350,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,227,399. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $240.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $239.43. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $190.71 and a twelve month high of $258.66.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.97 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 44.34%. Union Pacific’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on UNP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $271.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $252.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.61.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

