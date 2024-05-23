FineMark National Bank & Trust Reduces Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

FineMark National Bank & Trust lowered its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 235,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,527 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $14,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,430,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,368,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956,153 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,561,055,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.0% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,982,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,316,653,000 after buying an additional 455,271 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,782,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $654,940,000 after buying an additional 429,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,905,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $358,717,000 after buying an additional 449,387 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NEE stock traded down $1.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $74.96. The company had a trading volume of 5,400,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,643,336. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.85 and a 200 day moving average of $61.34. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.15 and a fifty-two week high of $77.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on NEE. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.64.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

