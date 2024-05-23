FineMark National Bank & Trust Raises Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 207,656 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $12,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. ZRC Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 213.3% during the 4th quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 70.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 57,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total transaction of $3,491,990.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,594,097.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 57,368 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total transaction of $3,491,990.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,594,097.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 18,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $1,102,114.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 199,389 shares of company stock worth $12,322,179 over the last ninety days. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded down $0.88 on Thursday, reaching $62.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,954,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,392,752. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.83. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $51.55 and a 52-week high of $63.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.89, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.57.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 42.74%. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.60%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on KO shares. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.58.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

