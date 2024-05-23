FineMark National Bank & Trust Has $7.08 Million Stock Position in Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG)

FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Free Report) by 39.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 493,875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,800 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust owned about 0.27% of Topgolf Callaway Brands worth $7,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Topgolf Callaway Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 6,063.5% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 4,487 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 151.5% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 4,362 shares during the last quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $150,000. 84.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Topgolf Callaway Brands alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MODG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Price Performance

NYSE:MODG traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,008,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,402,708. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.08, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.84 and a twelve month high of $20.75.

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 1.80%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Topgolf Callaway Brands’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 7,500 shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total value of $115,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 760,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,688,254.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 7,500 shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total value of $115,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 760,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,688,254.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total value of $151,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 767,959 shares in the company, valued at $11,665,297.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MODG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Topgolf Callaway Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topgolf Callaway Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.