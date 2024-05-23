FineMark National Bank & Trust Has $14.21 Million Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

FineMark National Bank & Trust cut its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,114 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $14,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 459.7% during the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 240.0% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ABBV shares. William Blair upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.14.

In related news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 13,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.51, for a total transaction of $2,441,295.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,000,989.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 14,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total transaction of $2,509,001.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,065 shares in the company, valued at $4,802,413.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 13,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.51, for a total value of $2,441,295.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,000,989.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 330,454 shares of company stock valued at $58,595,955 in the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ABBV traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $158.50. 2,915,393 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,500,290. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.96 and a 1-year high of $182.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93. The company has a market capitalization of $279.89 billion, a PE ratio of 47.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $168.81 and a 200 day moving average of $162.98.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.05. AbbVie had a return on equity of 179.47% and a net margin of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $12.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

