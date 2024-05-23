FineMark National Bank & Trust Decreases Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

FineMark National Bank & Trust lowered its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,162 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 5,789 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for 1.3% of FineMark National Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Adobe were worth $31,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe in the third quarter worth about $45,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total transaction of $1,286,775.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,014,370.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total value of $1,286,775.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,014,370.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.41, for a total value of $45,435.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,933,596.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,006 shares of company stock valued at $1,424,432 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $445.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $700.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $640.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Adobe from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $685.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $620.72.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of ADBE traded down $1.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $482.33. 1,622,119 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,314,751. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $361.72 and a twelve month high of $638.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $488.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $556.83.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 24.08%. Adobe’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.97 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, March 14th that allows the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software company to purchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

