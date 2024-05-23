Financial Advisors Network Inc. Buys New Shares in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Financial Advisors Network Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Eaton by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 4,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Amarillo National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 1,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 2,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 17,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,220,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eaton Price Performance

NYSE ETN traded up $4.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $340.78. 573,790 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,969,218. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $167.33 and a 52-week high of $344.00. The company has a market capitalization of $136.24 billion, a PE ratio of 39.68, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $318.69 and its 200-day moving average is $274.05.

Eaton Announces Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.12. Eaton had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 20.69%. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 44.39%.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In related news, insider Peter Denk sold 2,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total transaction of $801,725.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,687,738.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 13,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.40, for a total value of $3,796,067.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 69,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,244,140.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Denk sold 2,416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total transaction of $801,725.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,687,738.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,174 shares of company stock valued at $5,098,000. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on ETN. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Eaton from $287.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price objective (up from $340.00) on shares of Eaton in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays upgraded Eaton from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Argus raised their target price on Eaton from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Eaton from $279.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.27.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

