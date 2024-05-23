Financial Advisors Network Inc. Buys 254 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Financial Advisors Network Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,554 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 254 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.4% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.3% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 912,105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,939,000 after acquiring an additional 61,811 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.5% in the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,115,819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,755,000 after buying an additional 26,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 23.6% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Redburn Atlantic lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays cut their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded down $0.47 on Thursday, hitting $41.87. The stock had a trading volume of 3,843,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,415,521. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $41.58 and a one year high of $66.69. The stock has a market cap of $84.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.51, a PEG ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.80.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.53) by $0.13. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 13.50% and a positive return on equity of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently -77.42%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

