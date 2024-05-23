Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) Holdings Reduced by Citizens & Northern Corp

Citizens & Northern Corp trimmed its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 665,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,624 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF accounts for approximately 6.3% of Citizens & Northern Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Citizens & Northern Corp owned 1.66% of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF worth $17,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 184.5% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,083 shares during the last quarter.

FREL stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 473,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,755. The stock has a market cap of $917.48 million, a PE ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 1.02. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.24 and a fifty-two week high of $27.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.26.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (FREL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI\u002FReal Estate 25-25 index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US REIT and real estate companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FREL was launched on Feb 2, 2015 and is managed by Fidelity.

