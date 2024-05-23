Fetch.ai (FET) Price Up 6% Over Last 7 Days

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 23rd. One Fetch.ai coin can now be bought for approximately $2.35 or 0.00003492 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Fetch.ai has traded up 6% against the US dollar. Fetch.ai has a market cap of $1.99 billion and approximately $438.07 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.67 or 0.00055992 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00011518 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00018000 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00012216 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00008020 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00000974 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Fetch.ai Profile

FET uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 848,193,896 coins. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch-ai.network. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

