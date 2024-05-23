Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Bought by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 810,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,163 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $80,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,042,459 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $104,225,000 after acquiring an additional 93,676 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,745 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,525 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $268,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Exxon Mobil stock traded down $1.64 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $113.84. The stock had a trading volume of 8,343,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,378,834. The company has a 50-day moving average of $117.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $448.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.96. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.77 and a fifty-two week high of $123.75.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XOM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Exxon Mobil

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.