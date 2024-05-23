Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,042,459 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,676 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 0.4% of Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $104,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 118.5% in the third quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.00.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded down $1.52 on Thursday, hitting $113.96. The stock had a trading volume of 6,609,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,362,359. The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.76. The stock has a market cap of $449.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $95.77 and a twelve month high of $123.75.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 46.57%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

