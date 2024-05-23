EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) Stock Price Down 5.8%

EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) shares fell 5.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.10 and last traded at $2.10. 1,190,636 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 3,024,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EVGO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of EVgo in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of EVgo in a report on Friday, April 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of EVgo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of EVgo from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of EVgo from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.67.

EVgo Stock Down 6.3 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $631.24 million, a PE ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 2.53.

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $55.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.41 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 118.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that EVgo, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Badar Khan bought 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.01 per share, for a total transaction of $251,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,874 shares in the company, valued at $289,186.74. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other EVgo news, President Dennis G. Kish sold 34,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $104,151.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Badar Khan acquired 125,000 shares of EVgo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.01 per share, with a total value of $251,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 143,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,186.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,230 shares of company stock worth $167,409. 66.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EVgo in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EVgo in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of EVgo in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EVgo in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EVgo in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 17.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EVgo

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

Further Reading

