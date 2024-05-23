EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Bought by FineMark National Bank & Trust

FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,002 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 7,864 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $11,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 77.6% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 238 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 530.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 252 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EOG Resources Stock Down 1.1 %

EOG traded down $1.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $124.62. 1,888,064 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,302,418. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.32 and a fifty-two week high of $139.67. The stock has a market cap of $71.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $130.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.48.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 24.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In related news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 2,685 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.29, for a total value of $349,828.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,206,821.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 2,685 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.29, for a total value of $349,828.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,040 shares in the company, valued at $14,206,821.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,296 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total value of $168,829.92. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 161,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,987,669.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,783 shares of company stock worth $1,533,465 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Scotiabank cut shares of EOG Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.82.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

