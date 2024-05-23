Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Hits New 52-Week High at $73.04

Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $73.04 and last traded at $69.19, with a volume of 267461 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Envestnet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on Envestnet from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Envestnet from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. DA Davidson increased their price target on Envestnet from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Envestnet from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.14.

Envestnet Stock Up 5.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.80 and a beta of 1.26.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $317.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.24 million. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 15.33% and a positive return on equity of 14.75%. Equities analysts expect that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Envestnet news, Director Lauren Taylor Wolfe acquired 1,670 shares of Envestnet stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.99 per share, for a total transaction of $88,493.30. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,188,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,968,274.29. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Envestnet news, Director Lauren Taylor Wolfe bought 1,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.99 per share, with a total value of $88,493.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,188,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,968,274.29. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Majoros sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total transaction of $39,844.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,867.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Envestnet

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Envestnet by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 278,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,246,000 after buying an additional 11,568 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Envestnet by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Envestnet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $530,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Envestnet by 8.2% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 18,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Envestnet by 33.2% in the third quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,762,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,603,000 after acquiring an additional 438,994 shares during the period.

Envestnet Company Profile

Envestnet, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment offers Envestnet | Enterprise, an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Wealth Analytics that transforms data into actionable intelligence; Envestnet | Tamarac which provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

Featured Articles

