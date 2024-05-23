Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN) Director Sells $22,877,262.00 in Stock

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) Director Rishi Gupta sold 1,033,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total transaction of $22,877,262.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 254,814 shares in the company, valued at $5,641,581.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ ELVN opened at $22.89 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -11.86 and a beta of 1.05. Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $26.00.

Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.09. On average, research analysts expect that Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.26 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Enliven Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ELVN. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Enliven Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Enliven Therapeutics by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,208 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Enliven Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Enliven Therapeutics by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.

