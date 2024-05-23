DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Sold by Balentine LLC

Balentine LLC decreased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 47.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,957 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 10.4% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 17,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,859,000. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,031,000. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 404,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,141,000 after acquiring an additional 95,505 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,000,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total value of $171,371.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,733.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,354 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total transaction of $171,371.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,733.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Leland Weaver sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total value of $1,450,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,918,918.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,193 shares of company stock valued at $1,726,655 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:DD opened at $78.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.74. The stock has a market cap of $32.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.82, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.39. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.14 and a 52-week high of $80.41.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 2.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 185.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DD. StockNews.com raised DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut DuPont de Nemours from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut DuPont de Nemours from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.10.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.