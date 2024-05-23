DORVAL Corp Makes New $6.34 Million Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

DORVAL Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 102,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,340,000. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 3.0% of DORVAL Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. DORVAL Corp owned about 0.06% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SCZ. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 89.9% in the 4th quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SCZ traded down $0.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $63.38. The company had a trading volume of 696,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,265,302. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $52.21 and a 12 month high of $64.75.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

See Also

