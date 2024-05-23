DORVAL Corp Invests $23.66 Million in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

DORVAL Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 498,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,657,000. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF comprises about 11.3% of DORVAL Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. DORVAL Corp owned 0.20% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 175.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 151.9% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 181.9% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1,927.7% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:VTIP traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.12. The company had a trading volume of 681,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,155,424. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $46.70 and a 1 year high of $48.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.90 and a 200 day moving average of $47.69.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Dividend Announcement

About Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.0267 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

