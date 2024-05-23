DORVAL Corp Buys New Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

DORVAL Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 48,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,398,000. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up 5.5% of DORVAL Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VO. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 27,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 195,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,595,000 after acquiring an additional 5,634 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 299,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,749,000 after purchasing an additional 6,950 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 40,598.8% during the 4th quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 32,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,670,000 after purchasing an additional 32,885 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VO traded down $3.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $244.53. 329,114 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 618,515. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $194.79 and a one year high of $250.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $243.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.66. The company has a market capitalization of $63.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.