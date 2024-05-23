Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Receives $51.73 Average Price Target from Analysts

Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.73.

D has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Dominion Energy from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Dominion Energy from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dominion Energy

In other Dominion Energy news, Director Joseph M. Rigby bought 2,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.94 per share, with a total value of $99,982.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,093.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Joseph M. Rigby purchased 2,130 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.94 per share, with a total value of $99,982.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,093.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Robert M. Blue purchased 21,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.91 per share, for a total transaction of $997,853.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,091,178.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of D. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at $30,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 84.5% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dominion Energy Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE D opened at $53.50 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.84. The stock has a market cap of $44.81 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Dominion Energy has a 52-week low of $39.18 and a 52-week high of $54.74.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 137.63%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

