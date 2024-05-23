Doma (NYSE:DOMA) Receives “Market Perform” Rating from JMP Securities

Doma (NYSE:DOMA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by analysts at JMP Securities in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Separately, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Doma from $6.00 to $6.29 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Doma Price Performance

Shares of DOMA opened at $6.04 on Thursday. Doma has a 1-year low of $3.86 and a 1-year high of $9.44. The stock has a market cap of $84.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.07.

Doma (NYSE:DOMA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter. Doma had a negative net margin of 32.57% and a negative return on equity of 2,120.08%. The business had revenue of $66.07 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Doma

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Doma stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA – Free Report) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 559,431 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,422 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 4.03% of Doma worth $2,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.67% of the company’s stock.

Doma Company Profile

Doma Holdings Inc issues residential and commercial title insurance for purchase and refinance transactions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Underwriting; and Corporate and Other. The company offers title insurance underwriting, including policies referred to through its third-party agents' channel; and other insurance services for the residential real estate market.

See Also

