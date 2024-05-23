DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.63.

Several brokerages recently commented on DLO. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of DLocal from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of DLocal from $17.50 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Bank of America lowered their price objective on DLocal from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Citigroup initiated coverage on DLocal in a report on Friday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of DLocal in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

DLO stock opened at $9.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.26. DLocal has a 52-week low of $9.04 and a 52-week high of $24.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.94.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). DLocal had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 35.20%. The company had revenue of $188.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $169.85 million. Equities research analysts forecast that DLocal will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DLocal during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in DLocal by 24.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in DLocal in the first quarter worth about $152,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DLocal in the fourth quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, Newfoundland Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of DLocal during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

DLocal Limited operates a payment processing platform worldwide. The company offers pay-in solution which the business and get paid for their products and services through various payment methods, including international and local cards, online bank transfers and direct debit, cash, and alternative payment methods.

