Davis R M Inc. Sells 8,829 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Davis R M Inc. decreased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 258,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,829 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $40,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JNJ. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 25.9% during the third quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the third quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 53,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,268,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 5.1% in the third quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 13.6% in the third quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 90,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,075,000 after purchasing an additional 10,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 6.9% in the third quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 15,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on JNJ shares. HSBC raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.86.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded down $1.52 on Thursday, hitting $151.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,067,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,289,818. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $143.13 and a 52-week high of $175.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $365.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $151.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.11.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $21.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.39 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 45.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.64 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 30.92%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.