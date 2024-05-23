Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Sold by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. cut its stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 354,073 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 22,294 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Darden Restaurants worth $58,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth about $226,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 1.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 147,837 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $21,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 0.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 241,190 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,543,000 after buying an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 7.2% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,338 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants during the third quarter worth $245,000. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DRI shares. Stephens initiated coverage on Darden Restaurants in a report on Friday, April 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Darden Restaurants from $200.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 4,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.15, for a total value of $734,998.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,994,800.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 4,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.15, for a total value of $734,998.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,994,800.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William S. Simon sold 1,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.21, for a total transaction of $192,857.99. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $993,717.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,599 shares of company stock worth $2,197,891. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:DRI traded down $1.05 on Thursday, hitting $147.66. The stock had a trading volume of 921,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,174,554. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.27. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.36 and a 1 year high of $176.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.42.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The restaurant operator reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 49.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th were issued a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.43%.

Darden Restaurants announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to purchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

