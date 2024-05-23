Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Shares Gap Down to $22.37

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $22.37, but opened at $21.03. Daqo New Energy shares last traded at $20.70, with a volume of 302,767 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DQ. Daiwa Capital Markets reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and issued a $17.50 price objective (down previously from $23.50) on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.63.

Get Daqo New Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DQ

Daqo New Energy Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.12.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.32). Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 2.46%. The business had revenue of $415.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 117.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Daqo New Energy by 112.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy in the first quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy in the first quarter valued at $264,000. 47.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Daqo New Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Daqo New Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daqo New Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.