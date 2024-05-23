Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Price Target Lowered to $60.00 at Bank of America

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential upside of 20.26% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CYTK. JMP Securities cut their target price on Cytokinetics from $110.00 to $106.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Monday, April 8th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Cytokinetics from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays cut their target price on Cytokinetics from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Cytokinetics from $108.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cytokinetics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.47.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on CYTK

Cytokinetics Stock Down 15.8 %

CYTK traded down $9.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $49.89. The company had a trading volume of 10,549,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,704,323. Cytokinetics has a 52 week low of $25.98 and a 52 week high of $110.25. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.55.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.91 million. The company’s revenue was down 81.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.38) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cytokinetics will post -4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 32,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total value of $2,422,877.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 138,567 shares in the company, valued at $10,296,913.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 32,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total transaction of $2,422,877.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 138,567 shares in the company, valued at $10,296,913.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Henderson sold 10,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total value of $681,671.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,069,797.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,318 shares of company stock worth $6,319,540 over the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cytokinetics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cytokinetics by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,016,889 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $919,800,000 after buying an additional 273,565 shares in the last quarter. First Turn Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cytokinetics in the 4th quarter valued at $67,414,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cytokinetics by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 789,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,955,000 after buying an additional 33,257 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in Cytokinetics in the 1st quarter valued at $51,277,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cytokinetics in the 4th quarter valued at $60,299,000.

About Cytokinetics

(Get Free Report)

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.