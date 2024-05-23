CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Sold by AXS Investments LLC

AXS Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,403 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $2,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in CrowdStrike by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,717,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,463,451,000 after purchasing an additional 150,898 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,340,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581,796 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in CrowdStrike by 124.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,973,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757,251 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in CrowdStrike by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,768,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,482,000 after purchasing an additional 419,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth $683,336,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 5,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.01, for a total value of $1,893,030.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,702,042.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other CrowdStrike news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 5,424 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.01, for a total transaction of $1,893,030.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 308,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,702,042.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 12,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.10, for a total value of $3,949,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,557,956.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 317,000 shares of company stock worth $101,229,160 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRWD stock traded down $3.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $342.35. 1,796,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,324,064. The firm has a market cap of $82.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 953.89, a P/E/G ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.08. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.37 and a fifty-two week high of $365.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $316.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $286.48.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The business had revenue of $845.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.08 million. Equities analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $330.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $371.87.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

