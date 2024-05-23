Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) Downgraded to “Underperform” at Bank of America

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $13.70 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $12.60. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.09% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.21.

Get Compañía Cervecerías Unidas alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CCU

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CCU opened at $13.29 on Thursday. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has a 52-week low of $10.82 and a 52-week high of $17.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.34 and a 200 day moving average of $12.24.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $796.75 million for the quarter. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 6.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Compañía Cervecerías Unidas will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Compañía Cervecerías Unidas

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 24.0% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 17,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 3,048 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 13,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 3,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 43,091.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 5,171 shares in the last quarter. 24.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Compañía Cervecerías Unidas

(Get Free Report)

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA operates as a beverage company in Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Paraguay, and Uruguay. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compañía Cervecerías Unidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.