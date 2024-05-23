Commerce Bank Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Commerce Bank lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,793,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,287 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 1.0% of Commerce Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Commerce Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $139,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWR. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 26.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 44,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,098,000 after purchasing an additional 9,322 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 112.6% in the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 665,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,074,000 after buying an additional 352,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1,964.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWR traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $81.67. 525,589 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,353,035. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.20. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $64.66 and a 12-month high of $84.33.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

