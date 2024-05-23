Commerce Bank Purchases 1,788 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Commerce Bank raised its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 182,372 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,788 shares during the period. Commerce Bank owned about 0.14% of McKesson worth $84,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCK. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in McKesson during the third quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Susan R. Salka sold 606 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $558.04, for a total value of $338,172.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Susan R. Salka sold 606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $558.04, for a total value of $338,172.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total value of $1,821,762.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,789,074.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,080 shares of company stock valued at $2,160,489 in the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McKesson Stock Performance

Shares of McKesson stock traded up $3.89 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $561.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,240. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $537.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $501.48. The company has a market capitalization of $72.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.45. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $373.28 and a one year high of $566.16.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $76.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.32 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 245.88%. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 31.57 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $571.00 to $596.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on McKesson from $502.00 to $551.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of McKesson in a report on Monday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on McKesson from $547.00 to $545.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McKesson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $571.47.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

