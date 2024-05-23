Commerce Bank Has $61.38 Million Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Commerce Bank reduced its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 385,828 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 6,131 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $61,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 5.7% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,778 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $504,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 21.5% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,107 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 4.1% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,669 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keysight Technologies Trading Down 2.4 %

KEYS stock traded down $3.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $143.88. The company had a trading volume of 776,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,214,121. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $151.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.57 and a 12 month high of $172.72. The stock has a market cap of $25.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.13, a PEG ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 23.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 4,300 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.88, for a total transaction of $657,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,457,369.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KEYS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $184.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $208.00 to $195.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.33.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Featured Stories

