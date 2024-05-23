Commerce Bank Cuts Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Commerce Bank lessened its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 43.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 211,503 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 160,584 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $44,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total transaction of $4,866,849.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,709,231.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total transaction of $4,866,849.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,709,231.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total transaction of $5,812,860.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 203,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,507,899.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of HON traded down $2.83 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $199.97. 1,318,027 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,925,144. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.88 and a 12-month high of $210.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $198.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $198.51.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.03 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 35.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on HON shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price target (down previously from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.71.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

