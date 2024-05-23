Commerce Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Commerce Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 323,300 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 45,080 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $72,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,287 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 414 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 61,251 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $14,060,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Scott D. Sheffield sold 10,000 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.25, for a total value of $2,352,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 462,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,711,848. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.35, for a total value of $820,225.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,683,753.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Scott D. Sheffield sold 10,000 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.25, for a total value of $2,352,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 462,112 shares in the company, valued at $108,711,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,766 shares of company stock worth $9,067,373. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PXD remained flat at $269.62 on Thursday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $196.74 and a 1-year high of $278.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $266.94 and its 200 day moving average is $242.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.28.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.41 by ($0.13). Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 21.21%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.91 earnings per share. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 22.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on PXD shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $237.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $279.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $246.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Scotiabank upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $230.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $264.10.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PXD

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.