Commerce Bank Cuts Stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Commerce Bank lessened its position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 176,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,936 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $83,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Elevance Health by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ELV traded down $3.83 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $543.97. The stock had a trading volume of 262,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,702. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.79. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $412.00 and a 52 week high of $550.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $522.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $497.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $10.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.54 by $0.10. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The company had revenue of $42.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.46 earnings per share. Elevance Health’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $602.00 to $604.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $580.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on Elevance Health from $584.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Elevance Health from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Elevance Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Elevance Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $587.42.

In other Elevance Health news, EVP Felicia F. Norwood sold 14,111 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.74, for a total transaction of $7,531,605.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,791,460.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

